Volunteers of America encourage volunteering during National Volunteer Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s National Volunteer Week, and Volunteers of America is stressing the importance of helping out.

Volunteers of America has two thrift stores in the Mid-Michigan area and six across Michigan; each of them provide more ways than one to give back.

Volunteers of America Michigan Thrift Systems Coordinator Kira English says the thrift stores are helpful in more ways than one.

“It allows anybody-whether they’re facing tough times, money is tight, especially with inflation and higher prices, to be able to access high quality goods for a low cost,” said English. “It also gives everyone a chance to lend a helping hand to their community whether that’s donating goods to any of our six thrift stores, coming in and volunteering with their thrift stores to put out items and sort through items.”

VOA Thrift stores also help by keeping money within the community; money spent at the thrift store goes back to helping local services, veteran services, families in need and elderly in need.

Kim Salama, the VOA of Michigan’s Volunteer Coordinator, says that volunteers are the backbone of their organization.

“They can help in our volunteer center, they’re really helping give the one-on-one attention to the veterans in our veteran homes. They can be in our thrift stores helping to sort our products and get it out on the floor, maybe helping with customers. They really make an impact for Volunteers of America. They help us do what we do.”

Those volunteers also help with some of the organization’s programs like Operation Backpack - which helps at-risk and homeless children - and Adopt a Family, where volunteers can help a family in need by shopping for their ‘wish list.’

To learn more about Volunteers of America and National Volunteer Week, click here.

