‘Us’ sculpture unveiled at MSUFCU headquarters in East Lansing

MSUFCU unveiled ‘Us’ at its headquarters April 19, 2023.
MSUFCU unveiled ‘Us’ at its headquarters April 19, 2023.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new piece of art at Michigan State University Federal Credit Union’s headquarters in East Lansing.

Alex Vonhof, an undergraduate student at MSU, and professor Jacquelynn Sullivan-Gould created the sculpture, called “Us.”

The artists said the sculpture, which was revealed Wednesday, represents unity across the area.

“We wanted each piece of the sculpture, each of these three pieces, to support each other,” Vonhof said. “They all lean on and support one another in the same way that MSU the MSUFCU and the community does with each other.”

“When we visited the site together, we were thinking about sort of the natural environment that it would be sort of placed in front of and not wanting to create essentially a wall or blockade, but rather a way to emphasize the environment around it,” Sullivan-Gould said.

The sculpture was designed specifically to be able to hold up to Michigan’s changing weather conditions.

