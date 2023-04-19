Student allegedly threatens to ‘blow up and shoot people’ at Springfield school

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WILX) - A threat was made towards Springfield Middle School Tuesday that was found circulating amongst students.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated the alleged threat made on April 18 at around 9:30 p.m.

Police found that an 11-year-old student from Battle Creek was allegedly threatening to “shoot people” and “blow up” Springfield Middle School through Snapchat.

Police said the student and parents were contacted.

“Based on the current information, At no time was there an imminent threat to the safety of students at Springfield Middle School,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

