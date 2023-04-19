Staying healthy during tick season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As tick season approaches, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reminds residents on the steps to avoid tick bites while enjoying the outdoors.

According to MDHHS, tick-borne diseases—specifically Lyme disease and anaplasmosis—are increasing across the state as the weather gets warmer.

Signs and symptoms of tick-borne diseases typically begin one to two weeks after a tick bite. People may experience:

Fever or chills

Rash

Headache

Fatigue

Muscle aches

Early treatment with antibiotics can decrease the risk of serious complications.

To prevent getting Lyme disease or other tick-borne diseases:

Avoid tick-infested areas.

Ticks live in grassy, brushy and wooded areas.

Walk in the center of trails to avoid contact with overgrown grass, brush and leaf litter at trail edges.

Protect pets! Dogs and cats can come into contact with ticks outdoors and bring them into the home. Talk with your veterinarian about the best tick prevention products for your pets.

Use insect repellent.

Apply an EPA-registered repellent on exposed skin. Find a repellent product that is right for you

Treat clothes (especially pants, socks and shoes) with permethrin, which kills ticks on contact or buy clothes that are pre-treated. Do not use permethrin directly on skin.

Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions when applying repellents.

Perform daily tick checks.

Always check for ticks on yourself and your animals after being outdoors, including in your own wooded yard.

Inspect all body surfaces carefully and remove attached ticks with tweezers.

To remove a tick, grasp the tick firmly and as closely to the skin as possible. With a steady motion, pull the tick’s body away from the skin. Cleanse the area with an antiseptic.

Bathe or shower.

Bathe or shower as soon as possible after coming indoors (preferably within two hours) to wash off and more easily find ticks that might be crawling on you.

Wash clothing in hot water and dry on high heat to kill ticks in clothing.

MDHHS said they can help identify tick you encounter outdoors. Residents can email photos of ticks to MDHHS-Bugs@michigan.gov for identification.

