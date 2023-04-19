Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim’s thoughts on Green’s suspension

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports Director Tim Staudt shares his thoughts on former Spartan Draymond Green being suspended one game for an incident on Monday night.

During game 2 of the Golden State Warriors’ opening playoff series, Green stepped on the chest of Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis had slipped and fell in the fourth quarter, trapping Green’s leg. Green was given a flagrant foul 2 that led to an automatic ejection.

Sabonis has a bruised sternum and is listed as questionable for game 3 on Thursday, which Green will be sitting out without pay.

In a statement, the NBA said:

“The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.”

