Sparrow Hospital unveils art exhibit showcasing post-pandemic emotions

Over 50 artists contributed to the installation.
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Hospital has unveiled a new art exhibit that aims to give caregivers a platform to express their feelings after COVID-19 and other tragedies.

The exhibit, which features hanging masks alongside words of encouragement and strength, was revealed Wednesday. Over 50 artists contributed to the installation.

“I really wanted to be able to allow our caregivers to have an outlet to process at first the pandemic and then in our second year what has happened since the pandemic, it happened to coincide with the MSU shooting and tragedy,” said Dr. Amy Odom. “We know that the arts are a great way to reflect and process.”

This is the second year that Sparrow Hospital has hosted the art exhibit. The display is located in the hospital’s lobby.

Related: Explore COVID-19 experiences through art at new Lansing exhibit

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint...
Gov. Whitmer activates State of Emergency Operations Center for several U.P. counties
They’ve been a staple in the Greater Lansing Area since 2005 and that was made especially clear...
Lansing mourns closing of Zeus’ Coney Island after years of service
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Cedar Point
Cedar Point drops gate price for 2023 season
Multiple accidents caused highways to shut down Tuesday morning. The icy roads led to crashes...
Ingham County icy road conditions shut down highways, cause multiple accidents

Latest News

Sparrow Hospital unveils art exhibit showcasing post-pandemic emotions
Sparrow Hospital unveils art exhibit showcasing post-pandemic emotions
Rally at Michigan Capitol urges reform of harsh criminal sentencing guidelines
Rally at Michigan Capitol urges reform of harsh criminal sentencing guidelines
Rally at Michigan Capitol urges reform of harsh criminal sentencing guidelines
Michigan advocates call for review of criminal sentencing laws
MSU researchers developing nanomedicine to treat heart disease
MSU researchers developing nanomedicine to treat heart disease