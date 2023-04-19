Sparrow Hospital unveils art exhibit showcasing post-pandemic emotions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Hospital has unveiled a new art exhibit that aims to give caregivers a platform to express their feelings after COVID-19 and other tragedies.

The exhibit, which features hanging masks alongside words of encouragement and strength, was revealed Wednesday. Over 50 artists contributed to the installation.

“I really wanted to be able to allow our caregivers to have an outlet to process at first the pandemic and then in our second year what has happened since the pandemic, it happened to coincide with the MSU shooting and tragedy,” said Dr. Amy Odom. “We know that the arts are a great way to reflect and process.”

This is the second year that Sparrow Hospital has hosted the art exhibit. The display is located in the hospital’s lobby.

Related: Explore COVID-19 experiences through art at new Lansing exhibit

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.