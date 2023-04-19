Serial rapist pleads no contest to 187 charges

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 65-year-old man accused of being a serial rapist has plead no contest to 187 charges, including kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct, torture, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Gilbert Conway was arrested in July of 2018. Investigators believe his victims could number in the hundreds.

Most of the charges stem from cases filed between 2018 to 2021.

Police said they found hundreds of video tapes in his home on Stanley Street in Flint the could contain images of rapes.

At the time of his arrest, Genesee County Assistant Prosecutor John Potbury said the crimes date back several years.

Court records show Conway accepted a plea deal, where he could serve a minimum of 15 years.

Conway is scheduled to be sentenced on June 12 at 10:30 a.m.

