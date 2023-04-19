Serial rapist pleads no contest to 187 charges

A 65-year-old man accused of being a serial rapist has plead no contest to 187 charges,...
A 65-year-old man accused of being a serial rapist has plead no contest to 187 charges, including kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct, torture, and assault with a dangerous weapon.(Genesee County Prosecutor's office)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 65-year-old man accused of being a serial rapist has plead no contest to 187 charges, including kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct, torture, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Gilbert Conway was arrested in July of 2018. Investigators believe his victims could number in the hundreds.

Most of the charges stem from cases filed between 2018 to 2021.

Police said they found hundreds of video tapes in his home on Stanley Street in Flint the could contain images of rapes.

At the time of his arrest, Genesee County Assistant Prosecutor John Potbury said the crimes date back several years.

Court records show Conway accepted a plea deal, where he could serve a minimum of 15 years.

Conway is scheduled to be sentenced on June 12 at 10:30 a.m.

Read next:
Saginaw Co. approves Dow Event Center updates ahead of Memorial Cup
The greatest prize in the Canadian Hockey League is coming to Saginaw.
Sheriff: Man threatens to kill neighbors with gun during dispute
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Saginaw starts phase 2 of roof rehabilitation program
Saginaw City Hall
‘Red flags’ gun bill heads to Whitmer’s desk
State lawmakers in Lansing are considering a series of gun control bills that could be voted on...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint...
Gov. Whitmer activates State of Emergency Operations Center for several U.P. counties
They’ve been a staple in the Greater Lansing Area since 2005 and that was made especially clear...
Lansing mourns closing of Zeus’ Coney Island after years of service
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Cedar Point
Cedar Point drops gate price for 2023 season
Multiple accidents caused highways to shut down Tuesday morning. The icy roads led to crashes...
Ingham County icy road conditions shut down highways, cause multiple accidents

Latest News

A semi truck drove of I-96 near M-6 on April 19, 2023.
No injuries reported in semi truck crash on I-96
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green shoots past Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim’s thoughts on Green’s suspension
Senate passes bill accepting out of state teacher, counselor licenses
Senate passes bill accepting out of state teacher, counselor licenses
As tick season approaches, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reminds...
Staying healthy during tick season
First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has what we can expect for the rest of the week.
Roller coaster temperatures continue and a look at COVID-19 art