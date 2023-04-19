Senate passes bill accepting out of state teacher, counselor licenses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Senate passed bills Wednesday that could reduce barriers for educators and counselors from out of state to work in Michigan schools.

The bill package would streamline the process for schools district to accept teaching licenses from other states by:

Allowing for three years of experience in lieu of a certification examination

Removing requirements to obtain an initial teaching certificate

Expanding reciprocity for teaching certificates to Tribes and other countries

The bill would also provide similar flexibility for local school districts to hire school counselors from other states using the same mechanisms.

