Senate passes bill accepting out of state teacher, counselor licenses

Senate passes bill accepting out of state teacher, counselor licenses
Senate passes bill accepting out of state teacher, counselor licenses
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Senate passed bills Wednesday that could reduce barriers for educators and counselors from out of state to work in Michigan schools.

The bill package would streamline the process for schools district to accept teaching licenses from other states by:

  • Allowing for three years of experience in lieu of a certification examination
  • Removing requirements to obtain an initial teaching certificate
  • Expanding reciprocity for teaching certificates to Tribes and other countries

The bill would also provide similar flexibility for local school districts to hire school counselors from other states using the same mechanisms.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint...
Gov. Whitmer activates State of Emergency Operations Center for several U.P. counties
They’ve been a staple in the Greater Lansing Area since 2005 and that was made especially clear...
Lansing mourns closing of Zeus’ Coney Island after years of service
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Cedar Point
Cedar Point drops gate price for 2023 season
Multiple accidents caused highways to shut down Tuesday morning. The icy roads led to crashes...
Ingham County icy road conditions shut down highways, cause multiple accidents

Latest News

A semi truck drove of I-96 near M-6 on April 19, 2023.
No injuries reported in semi truck crash on I-96
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green shoots past Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim’s thoughts on Green’s suspension
As tick season approaches, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reminds...
Staying healthy during tick season
First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has what we can expect for the rest of the week.
Roller coaster temperatures continue and a look at COVID-19 art