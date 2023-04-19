Roller coaster temperatures continue and a look at COVID-19 art

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The thrill of a rollercoaster ride continues with our up and down temperatures. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has what we can expect for the rest of the week. Plus Nicole Buchmann joins the Now Desk with a recap of a Tina Turner-inspired stage show.

Up and down temperatures continue

AG: Senate passes ‘red flag laws’

Animal control removes several dogs, cats from Hartland Twp. ‘hoarding situation’

Dominion: Settlement of $787 million reached with Fox News over false election claims

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 19, 2023

Average High: 59º Average Low 38º

Lansing Record High: 81° 1958

Lansing Record Low: 14° 1897

Jackson Record High: 86º 1936

Jackson Record Low: 18º 1983

