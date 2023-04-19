Rally at Michigan Capitol urges reform of harsh criminal sentencing guidelines

Advocates in Michigan are calling for a review of the state's criminal sentencing laws, arguing that they are too harsh.
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Advocates, including people who served decades behind bars, rallied at the Capitol on Wednesday, urging lawmakers to take a “second look” at the current criminal sentencing laws.

They said current guidelines are too harsh.

The proposed reform would involve re-sentencing criminals after they have served a certain amount of time in prison. However, not all lawmakers are in support of the reform.

“Criminal sexual conduct, that’s rape, attempted rape, murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, these are individuals who have committed heinous crimes,” said Rep. Graham Filler, (R) St. Johns. “And I would also like to mention it’s going to absolutely blow up the Michigan justice system.”

On the other hand, advocates argue that incarceration without the possibility of redemption is equivalent to a life sentence.

“To incarcerate somebody without having a chance at redemption is really incarceration by death,” said Pastor Samuel Stephens. “And so we need to be supportive of people getting a second chance.”

The proposal aims to allow those who have been in prison for at least 10 years to request a sentencing review.

