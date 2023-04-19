Police investigate homicide after man was found dead in Delta Township apartment

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man was found dead in the Village Green apartment complex Tuesday.

Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputies said a middle-aged man was found dead at his residence in an apparent homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

There are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 517-323-8492.

