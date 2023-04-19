No injuries reported in semi truck crash on I-96

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are reminding drivers to slow down on slick roads after a semi truck drove off I-96 Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, the crash happened on westbound I-96 near the exit ramp to M-6 at about 2 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

