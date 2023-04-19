In My View: Okemos football program sees improvement under new coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A high five to Okemos High School football coach Efe Scott-Emakpuor. He will begin his second season this fall with a 31-game losing streak, but over the past year, he has dramatically rebuilt the Okemos program.

He replaced non-conference foes Mason and Haslett this fall with St. Johns and Clio, and he will have a full junior varsity and varsity roster. He has been working hard to change the culture and is almost certain his team will win some games this fall. I agree and wish him the best of luck.

