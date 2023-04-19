MSU Science Fest: Butterflies in the Garden

Head to the MSU Horticulture Gardens Butterfly Flight House
Rachelle chats with Jessica from MSU about how you can learn more about butterflies at the MSU Science Festival.
By Rachelle Legrand
Apr. 19, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -From a caterpillar to a butterfly, the MSU Science Festival is hosting the Butterflies in the Garden Exhibit.

We are learning how this beautiful transition takes place as well as how to plant butterfly gardens for people to take home.

There will be butterfly crafts and Interactive Science Festival booths and a visit from the Garden’s National Science Foundation Partners.

The festival will take place Saturday April 29th.

For more information, visit https://sciencefestival.msu.edu/Event/View/212

