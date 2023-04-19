MSU researchers developing nanomedicine to treat heart disease

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Researchers at Michigan State University are designing tiny particles called nanomedicines to help doctors detect and treat heart disease. The particles are so small you can only see them under a microscope.

“They’re only about three or four atoms across they’re very small,” said Dr. Bryan Smith.

According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular disease kills nearly 20 million people every year.

“It’s the number one killer of people in the U.S. and actually globally as well,” said Smith.

Researchers are testing on mice and pigs and eventually hope to do human trials. Smith said there are only about 25 clinical trials worldwide focusing on atherosclerosis, the primary cause of heart attacks.

“We are hoping that it can get translated clinically and the patients can be benefited using this therapy,” said Dr. Manisha Kumari.

Day by day researchers at Michigan State University get closer to their goal. Dr. Bryan Smith and his team are hoping to have their most recent findings on nanomedicine published in an academic journal by the summer of 2023.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.