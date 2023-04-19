Michigan youth voter turnout ranked top in the nation

Michigan's young voter turnout more than doubled from 2014 to 2022.
By Riley Connell
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More Michigan voters aged 18 to 24 turned up at the polls in 2022 than in any other state.

Recently released data from the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE), a branch of Tufts University, shows Michigan’s young voter turnout reached 36.5% in 2022. That’s almost 4% higher than the youth voter turnout in 2018, and more than double the turnout in 2014.

Students like Ava Bowman remember lines out the door on Michigan State University’s campus, as hundreds of young voters cast their ballots for the midterm election. Bowman said she registered to vote because she felt it was important to make her voice heard.

Bowman was surprised to find out that Michigan’s young voter turnout is the highest nationwide, but she’s hopeful the trend will continue.

“It makes me happy though,” she said. “Because, if we continue to keep voting, then a lot of people will keep voting in the future.”

MSU Political Science Professor Sarah Reckhow works with young voters every day at Kedzie Hall. She’s also a member of the MSU vote committee, and based on their observations, Reckhow said it seems the issue of abortion rights is what pushed young voters to the polls.

“It wasn’t necessarily about one particular candidate, or one particular race at the state level, or for congress, it was a lot about proposal three.”

Abortion rights isn’t the only social issue inspiring young people to take electoral charge. For MSU student voter Myron Ocansey, voting means an opportunity to make change.

“I turned 18, obviously during COVID, but this was also coming up on the George Floyd protests, and just realizing that I have to take more of an active part in democracy,” Ocansey said.

Researchers with CIRCLE said social issues are playing a key role in young voter turnout. They say growing interest in topics like abortion, healthcare, inflation and social equity could keep young people casting their ballots, year after year.

Researchers also said there remains a disparity among young voters when it comes to race/ethnicity and socioeconomic status. They intend to explore ways to close this gap in the future.

