Michigan Municipal League celebrates success of Women’s Municipal Leadership Program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It has been five years since the start of the Women’s Municipal Leadership Program, and the Michigan Municipal League celebrated on Tuesday at the Lansing Center.

The program is designed to help women working in local government advance their skills and leadership abilities on the path to becoming strong local government managers.

The program has helped increase the percentage of women in executive management roles in Michigan municipalities from just 16% to now over 20%.

“Because of that incredible success that we’ve had from this program for appointed women, we are now thinking about and putting together a parallel program for elected women,” said Emily Kieliszewki, with the Michigan Municipal League.

More information on can be found on the Women’s Municipal Leadership Program website.

