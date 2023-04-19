Michigan Municipal League celebrates success of Women’s Municipal Leadership Program

Michigan Municipal League
Michigan Municipal League(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It has been five years since the start of the Women’s Municipal Leadership Program, and the Michigan Municipal League celebrated on Tuesday at the Lansing Center.

The program is designed to help women working in local government advance their skills and leadership abilities on the path to becoming strong local government managers.

The program has helped increase the percentage of women in executive management roles in Michigan municipalities from just 16% to now over 20%.

“Because of that incredible success that we’ve had from this program for appointed women, we are now thinking about and putting together a parallel program for elected women,” said Emily Kieliszewki, with the Michigan Municipal League.

More information on can be found on the Women’s Municipal Leadership Program website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint...
Gov. Whitmer activates State of Emergency Operations Center for several U.P. counties
Dogs not blamed for Lansing woman’s death
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Multiple accidents caused highways to shut down Tuesday morning. The icy roads led to crashes...
Ingham County icy road conditions shut down highways, cause multiple accidents
Lansing Police tell News 10 that a man is in critical condition but considered stable after a...
Man in critical condition after stabbing in Lansing, suspect arrested

Latest News

This artist sketch depicts Dominion Voting Systems attorney Justin Nelson, standing left, and...
Dominion: Settlement of $787 million reached with Fox News over false election claims
Lansing’s Ele’s Place unveils renovated library to help children process grief
Lansing’s Ele’s Place unveils renovated library to help children process grief
Kona Ice helps ease Tax Day stress with ‘Chill Out Day’
Kona Ice helps ease Tax Day stress with ‘Chill Out Day’
Explore COVID-19 experiences through art at new Lansing exhibit