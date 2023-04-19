Lansing’s ongoing red tag crisis: Dozens more apartments deemed unfit for living

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing City Council’s Public Safety Committee met on Tuesday afternoon to address the ongoing crisis of red tags in the city.

Over the last 30 days, 37 more apartments in Lansing have gone from pink to red-tagged, meaning they’re unsuitable for living, and tenants have to move out immediately. It was revealed that there are nearly 700 red tag units and 300 more properties that are pink tagged in Lansing.

The Council’s Public Safety Committee is working with other city departments to find some resolution for these properties.

“Today’s meeting was again to address the ongoing crisis of red tags in the city,” said council member Ryan Kost. “We have new leadership in that department but the old leadership and the old questions are still not getting answered. That is why we keep having these meetings over and over again for updates because a lot of the answers are still not coming forward.”

Pink and red tags are placed on properties that have been deemed non-compliant by the city. Pink tags are used as a warning, meaning the property owner must fix whatever makes the property unsafe over the next 30 days. After 30 days, if the issue is not fixed, the property will be red-tagged and deemed unsafe to enter, and tenants must leave the property immediately.

With displaced residents being a huge concern, city council president Carol Wood recommends a plan to stay on top of people that are being displaced.

“Is there the potential of part of your policies to ask the tenant where they will be moving to?” Wood asked. “That would give us information that you could readily look up to determine whether that person is going to another property that has potentially been red-tagged.”

Kost said he was disappointed with how the meeting went and wants real answers for residents in a timely manner.

“We didn’t get a solid answer on that,” Kost said. “I’m going to press for dates, we need times, dates, we need something. We have to be accountable to the people that elected us, and that means safe housing.”

Being on a red-tag property is considered trespassing, and people can be charged with a misdemeanor punishable by fines. The Economic Development and Planning Department will be working with Lansing police to continue to enforce red-tagged properties and move possible tenants out of these properties. The city of Lansing is still pursuing legal action against landlords that have red-tagged properties with tenants still living in them.

