Grand Ledge Area District Library celebrates Earth Week

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Ledge Library is hosting daily activities throughout Earth Week for those who want to learn more about nature and wildlife.

Environmental artwork is displayed throughout the library from Grand Ledge Schools. An open house is planned for Wednesday night, which gives the chance for children and adults to learn about worm farms, water ecosystems and more.

Grand Ledge Library Director Lise Mitchell said children will get hands-on experience in how to care for our planet.

“What we are really trying to do is get the kids connected to all sorts of different activities,” Mitchell said. “So with our earth farm, we are working with the resource recovery they get the kids playing in the dirt. They get to see the life cycle of the worms and explore the dirt, they get to learn about the wildlife from Eaton County Parks.”

In addition to week-long activities, residents can get free secure document shredding Thursday. A full list of events can be found on the official Grand Ledge Area District Library website.

Grand Ledge Area District Library celebrates Earth Week
