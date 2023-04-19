Free prom essentials and where to find them in Mid-Michigan

Communities getting students ready for prom, without compromising on style or cost.
(WVVA)
By Erin Bowling
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Memories that will last a lifetime, start with months of preparation. Prom night is one of the most anticipated events for students, but it comes with a hefty cost to parents. Shoes, dresses, and jewelry - that could cost a pretty penny.

“Prom dresses can run anywhere from $100 to $300,” said Brandy Miller, Potterville Zoning Administrator.

That is unless you head to Potterville City Hall, where Eaton County students can shop all the prom essentials, totally free of cost. All you have to do is call or text Miller at 517-281-5659, to schedule a time that works for you.

“Potterville’s middle school and high school social worker, Karissa Siegrist, is the one that organized and started reaching out to local community members regarding prom dress donations and the giveaway, and it just kind of snowballed from there. We currently have over 100 dresses that are available,” said Miller.

The selection is in great condition, with a number of items (shoes and clothes) still attached to the original tags.

“I’m really excited to go, I’ve never been to prom before,” said Jocelynn Burdick, Potterville Junior.

Jocelynn Burdick is on Potterville’s prom committee, and she said they’ve been planning this prom since fall of 2021.

“I’m really excited to see everyone’s cool dresses and stuff. Go on that party bus,” said Burdick.

Preparing for a night most remember for their entire life.

“I do remember my prom yes, and the dress, was very important,” said Miller.

Free prom dresses and accessories are also available at Ever After Opportunities in Lansing. You can shop their accessories, dresses, and shoes through the first week of May. They’re open Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is needed.

Both groups say their stores do not require financial disclosures.

If you’d like to donate your gently used formal wear to Eaton County, you can call or text Miller at 517-281-5659.

If you’d like to donate your gently used formal wear to Ever After Opportunities, you can head to their official website here. They provide formal wear to any customer, regardless of where they live.

