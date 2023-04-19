First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Warmer temperatures are expected today with highs in the mid 70s to near 80º across the area. This warm-up will not last long, a cold front moves through the area tonight. High temperatures are back near 60º Friday and the 40s for the weekend. Our average high temperature is now 60º.

A warm front moved through the area during the night. Today we see a mix of clouds and sun. Most of today should be dry, but we cannot rule out a couple of showers and possible a stray thunderstorm popping up in the warmer air. If you have outdoor plans keep an eye on the radar on the First Alert Weather app. Tonight a cold front moves into the area and will increase our chance of seeing rain showers and a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected today or tonight. Low temperatures tonight will be near 50º.

Friday into the weekend we have a slow moving storm system heading through the northern Great Lakes. We will see on and off rain showers Friday into Sunday. A few snowflakes remain possible Saturday night into Sunday. Some sunshine should return for Monday, but it will remain chilly with high temperatures near 50º.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 20, 2023

Average High: 60º Average Low 38º

Lansing Record High: 82° 1987

Lansing Record Low: 18° 1875

Jackson Record High: 89º 1936

Jackson Record Low: 17º 1897

