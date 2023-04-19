Clinton County conducting prescribed burn

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) -The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says if you’re seeing smoke in the area Wednesday that’s to be expected for a planned burn in St. Johns.

Clinton County will conduct a prescribed burn of the Clinton Lakes Grassland.

The burn will be taking place near the corner of Colony Road and DeWitt Road in St. Johns, according to the sheriff’s office.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.