Clinton County conducting prescribed burn

(Clinton County Michigan Sheriff's Office)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) -The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says if you’re seeing smoke in the area Wednesday that’s to be expected for a planned burn in St. Johns.

Clinton County will conduct a prescribed burn of the Clinton Lakes Grassland.

The burn will be taking place near the corner of Colony Road and DeWitt Road in St. Johns, according to the sheriff’s office.

Warmer Temperatures Today