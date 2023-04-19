CATA Drives You To Stoopfest!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This weekend, Stoopfest is returning to Lasing.

The annual not-for-profit DIY music, comedy and arts festival taking place all across Lansing’s Eastside Neighborhood.

With art and performances in a combinations of parks, backyards, garages and bars all on within walking distance on the same day.

To make sure you don’t miss a single second of the festival, you can take the CATA bus!

CATA has three routes that serve the Eastside neighborhood – Route 1 along Michigan Avenue, Route 8 along Pennsylvania Avenue and Route 15 along Kalamazoo for easy access to the various Stoopfest venues.

Adult one-way fares are only $1.25, 60-cents for those who qualify for the discounted fare.

To plan your trip or learn more about CATA services, visit cata.org

For more information about Stoopfest, visit https://www.stoopfest.org/

