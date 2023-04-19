Brock Vradenburg hitting MSU to new heights

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At 23-10 overall, the Michigan State baseball team is off to its best start to a season since the 2016 year.

A large reason for its success, has come on the shoulders of its big-bodied first baseman Brock Vradenburg.

Vradenburg is a west coast kid.

He grew up in Pasadena, but during high school, he didn’t garner a whole lot of attention from Pac-12 baseball programs.

So he listened to his parents and traveled across the country and wound up in East Lansing and is now helping lead MSU to heights not reached in some time.

“I came out on a visit here and just kind of fell in love with the place and I wanted something new as well. Being away from school and like away from my home, my family put a 35 mile rule on me, like ‘you got to go see the other part of the country,” Vradenburg said of his college decision. “So they got me to branch out a little bit.”

Part of Vradenburg’s draw to East Lansing was the city, comparing it to his native Pasadena.

It was the feel on campus that reaffirmed to him the correct decision.

“We got him to campus here in the fall for a football game and I think he fell in love with it. With the buzz on campus, he just really enjoyed it out here and felt like it was a pretty good fit,” head coach Jake Boss Jr. said.

Vradenburg’s in year three with the program with limited playing time in the first two years.

Now a junior, he’s become the man at first, starting all 33 games this year after a very productive summer.

“In summer ball, I had really good coaches and they kind of told me to kind of play to your size. It kind of took a sense of relaxation for me of not putting as much pressure on myself to perform,” Vradenburg said. “Just the mental approach to the game is really helped me.”

At 6-foot-7, Brock is using all of his massive frame in his approach at the dish.

And it’s paying dividends, as he’s boosted a sub-.300 average over his first two years to a staggering .426, which ranks tops in the Big Ten and 16th in all of college baseball.

“‘I’m seeing the ball pretty well right now and it’s kind of harder for pitchers because they have more ground to cover but it allows me to be kind of stingy with what I want in a pitcher, Vradenburg said. “Size definitely does help me a little bit.”

“I think he’s been one of the best guys in the country to be honest with you and to watch the progression from his freshman year to now, he’s really worked hard on some things mechanically with the swing, Boss Jr. said. “He doesn’t chase many balls out of the side of the strike zone. He’s just really turned himself into a really complete hitter.”

Winners of its last six contests, Vradenburg’s hot stick is a part of MSU’s maybe unexpected success this year, with results that even some players didn’t see coming.

“We didn’t really know what we’re getting with all the guys. It’s been definitely one hell of a roller coaster, but we didn’t really know what we were getting in the fall.,” Vradenburg said. “And then now that we’re playing with each other, it’s a lot of fun.”

Boss Jr. has seen quite the turnaround this year.

From 24-30 and the bottom of the conference a year ago, to 23-10 and third in conference play this year, Vradenburg is leading a surging and confident club that’s still far from satisfied.

“It’s kind of always a you know, ‘jobs not finished’ and we’re not really where we want to be yet, and we obviously want to go to the Big Ten Tournament. That’s our goal. Regardless, we just got to play good baseball.”

Michigan State will begin a three-game rivalry set on the road at Michigan starting Friday, April 21. with first pitch set for 4 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

