Authorities investigating vehicle break-ins in Byron, Alpine townships

Residents are asked to be vigilant
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a rise in thefts from automobiles.

According to authorities, three people broke into several vehicles parked at Alpine and Byron township Planet Fitness locations between 5-6 p.m. Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said witnesses described the three people as young men with hooded sweatshirts and surgical masks. They reportedly smashed out the rear passenger side windows in each vehicle.

Authorities said the victims left their purses and other property behind in their vehicles while inside Planet Fitness. The thieves reportedly made off with credit cards, cash, a wedding ring and a laptop, which was recovered along US-131 after police believe it was thrown from a moving vehicle.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to remove personal belongings from vehicles or to lock them in the truck to hide them.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125.

