Animal control removes several dogs, cats from Hartland Twp. ‘hoarding situation’

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Four dogs and ten cats were removed from a hoarded Hartland Township home, according to Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 13, Livingston County Animal Control Deputies responded to a home in Hartland Township for a report that several dogs were heard from inside the house but never seen outside.

Deputies said they found the home in rough shape by seeing a large amount of trash completely covering the floor.

Four dogs were rescued, and the deputies are working to rescue ten cats that live in the home.

The animals will be housed in the Livingston County Animal Shelter for veterinary care.

For animal welfare complaints in Livingston County, contact Central Dispatch’s non-emergency line at (517) 546-9111.

