AG: Senate passes ‘red flag laws’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney Dana Nessel announced Wednesday that the Senate passed the state’s first Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) legislation, or “red flag laws.”

Those laws expand background checks for all gun sales and require people to safely lock up their guns, especially in homes where children live.

The “red flag laws” goal is to help prevent suicide and violence in the state.

People close to a person under extreme duress that could potentially cause violence or harm to themselves or others can file a petition a court to issue an ERPO against the person under duress. The court can then seize the person’s firearms.

A week prior, the House passed the laws.

The bills were introduced within two months of the shooting at Michigan State University where three students were killed and five others were hurt.

The red flag laws will be sent to Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

