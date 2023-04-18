State police launching emergency service messaging tool

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some residents in Michigan will soon be able to receive text message updates from Michigan State Police (MSP) when making emergency calls.

The messaging service only applies for the areas MSP Lansing and Marshall posts cover—Eaton, Branch, Calhoun or St. Joseph counties—during the 90-day pilot period.

MSP released the following steps on the messaging process:

Call 911 from a mobile device to request a police response, and a trooper is dispatched.

The caller will receive a text message that the trooper is enroute (Not all call types will receive the message, including sensitive safety matters).

Callers will receive an updated text message if a trooper is delayed enroute for other priority calls or situations.

After the incident—within 24 hours—the caller will receive an invitation to take a satisfaction survey.

The 90-day pilot period—which begins April 19—will determine whether MSP will purchase and send this service to all posts.

MSP said they would be the first state-level police agency in the country to test out this new technology.

