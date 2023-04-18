Shiawassee County sees drastic increase in 911 hang-ups

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Shiawassee Central Dispatch reports more than 300 calls to 911 were hang-ups since April 1.

Each call ties up a dispatcher attempting to make contact, and could resort in sending an officer out to locate the person and check on their welfare.

The county has received 1,647 calls since the first of the year that were hang-ups and in 2022 the total of hang-ups was 2959. These numbers account for accidental calls, according to Shiawassee Central Dispatch.

Shiawassee Central Dispatch suggests some tips for dealing with accidental 911 calls:

Do not hang up - Stay on the line and let the dispatcher know the call was made in error.

Deactivate cell phones - If a phone can be turned on it can dial 911. Don’t allow children to play with old cell phones unless the battery is removed, or dead.

Teach your kids about 911 - Let them know it’s not a game to call and hang-up or make false statements to a dispatcher.

Know your phone - Some phones have automatic emergency dialing, some are activated by the side button. Check your emergency setting on your phone.

