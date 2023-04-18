In My View: Expect MSU roster changes

By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Do we know which MSU players have hit the transfer portal? And who are the new players that will be signed for this fall?

Roster changes are inevitable. It looks like Payton Thorne will continue as the starting quarterback, but the defensive and offensive lines remain big question marks heading into the new season, based on spring practice, for whatever it’s worth at this point.

