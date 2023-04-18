Michigan trees under threat from oak wilt

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a fungal infection taking out oak trees across the United States, and it’s called oak wilt.

Peak oak wilt season is on the horizon, and conservation experts are asking for the public’s help to slow the spread. Michigan Department of Natural Resources Forest Health Forester Cheryl Nelson said people should avoid pruning or cutting oak trees on their property between April 15 and July 15.

“And this is because that’s the highest risk period for when both a pressure pad, which produces spores, and the beetle that can carry those spores are out,” Nelson said.

Oak wilt means certain death for trees of the red oak variety, but white oaks do stand a chance of survival. Michigan State University Extension Consumer Horticulture Educator Brent Crain said trees are special organisms because they’ll use their roots to share nutrients, but this skill can be a curse when it comes to passing the oak wilt infection; that’s why, in addition to the small beetles that carry the fungus above ground, it spreads so quickly.

Usually, the first sign of an infected oak is a wilting of leaves in summer and well when they should be at their fullest. They may likely fall to the ground as well. After a long period of infection, a pressure pad develops and starts releasing spores. Nelson said it only takes about four to six weeks for the fungus to completely take hold and kill the tree.

Eventually, depending on the tree’s condition prior to infection, it can cause the tree to fall. At this stage, Nelson said proper removal of the tree is crucial in limiting the spread. If people can’t avoid pruning, due to storm damage or other circumstances, she said they can use a tree wound treatment to create a barrier between the exposed portion of the tree and the fungus.

Crain said those who enjoy campfires should refrain from moving chopped, infected firewood. If the wood is infected, burn it completely on-site.

“The infection can stay in that wood for up to a year, so if you’re cutting down an oak tree and moving that wood somewhere, there’s a great chance that you’re going to be spreading that infection.”

If someone suspects that an oak has been infected with oak wilt, Nelson said it can be reported to a Michigan DNR forest health specialist. Active sites of infection can also be found through an interactive map on the Michigan DNR website.

