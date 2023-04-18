Michigan food service works get free safety training

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan food service workers received the opportunity to attend free food safety training Tuesday.

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association partnered with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to put on the workshop.

Tuesday’s lessons were about pickling and fermentation. The course teaches participants the correct way to work with food so no one gets sick.

“If you were to store things improperly or can something improperly, you could potentially be putting people at risk of botulism,” said Chef Jake Osburn. “There’s other things that can happen as well. So taking kill steps to eliminate that bacteria is essential.”>

More information about food safety can be found here.

