Man in critical condition after stabbing in Lansing, suspect arrested

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A man is in critical condition after a stabbing on the south side of Lansing. Lansing Police say a suspect in the stabbing has been arrested and the victim, while in critical condition, is considered stable.

The incident occurred late Monday night in the 900 block of the Autumn Ridge Townhomes in Lansing.

Authorities say the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public. An investigation into the stabbing is underway.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.