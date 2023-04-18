Man in critical condition after stabbing in Lansing, suspect arrested

Lansing Police tell News 10 the incident happened in the 900 block of the Autumn Ridge Townhomes.
Lansing Police tell News 10 that a man is in critical condition but considered stable after a...
Lansing Police tell News 10 that a man is in critical condition but considered stable after a stabbing at Autumn Ridge townhomes(WILX-TV)
By Seth Wells and WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:01 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A man is in critical condition after a stabbing on the south side of Lansing. Lansing Police say a suspect in the stabbing has been arrested and the victim, while in critical condition, is considered stable.

The incident occurred late Monday night in the 900 block of the Autumn Ridge Townhomes in Lansing.

Authorities say the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public. An investigation into the stabbing is underway.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint...
Gov. Whitmer activates State of Emergency Operations Center for several U.P. counties
Dogs not blamed for Lansing woman’s death
Woman ‘caught in crossfire’ of Sandstone Township shooting
Jackson Man wins $1M in Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin show
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter

Latest News

Charlotte Mayor Michael Armitage announces he will not seek re-election
Charlotte Mayor announces he will not seek re-election in November
Holt High School Robo-Rams ready to take on international robotics tournament
Holt High School Robo-Rams ready to take on international robotics tournament
Michigan State University creates resource office for victims of campus shooting
Michigan State University creates resource office for victims of campus shooting
Spartan Statue on MSU campus
Michigan State University creates resource office for victims of campus shooting