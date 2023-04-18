Leslie firefighter loses battle to cancer

LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - A Leslie firefighter died Monday after losing his battle with cancer.

Lansing Township Fire Department and Leslie Fire Department announced Lt. Brian Doherty’s death on Facebook on April 17.

Lansing Township Fire Department said Doherty lost his battle with “fire service-related cancer.”

