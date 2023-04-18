Leslie firefighter loses battle to cancer

Leslie Firefighter Lt. Brian Doherty Dies
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - A Leslie firefighter died Monday after losing his battle with cancer.

Lansing Township Fire Department and Leslie Fire Department announced Lt. Brian Doherty’s death on Facebook on April 17.

Lansing Township Fire Department said Doherty lost his battle with “fire service-related cancer.”

