Lansing’s Ele’s Place unveils renovated library to help children process grief

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An organization that helps children, young teens, and their families process their grief after the loss of a loved one celebrated the renovation of its library on Thursday.

Ele’s Place in Lansing held the event to mark the completion of the project, which aimed to create a safer and more welcoming space for families.

“This was the first place they saw, and we wanted a safer and more welcoming space,” said Kristine Kuhnert, a representative of Ele’s Place. “We took it from a very functional library and made it a warm and welcoming place for our families.”

The renovated library now features a treehouse where a child can curl up to read a book, as well as more relaxing lighting and a water feature.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint...
Gov. Whitmer activates State of Emergency Operations Center for several U.P. counties
Dogs not blamed for Lansing woman’s death
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Multiple accidents caused highways to shut down Tuesday morning. The icy roads led to crashes...
Ingham County icy road conditions shut down highways, cause multiple accidents
Lansing Police tell News 10 that a man is in critical condition but considered stable after a...
Man in critical condition after stabbing in Lansing, suspect arrested

Latest News

Fretail Store in Lansing Mall to expand to better serve those in need
Volunteers help Capital Area Diaper Bank make a difference
The Cristo Rey Community Center services about 350 children each month, a number that would not...
Capital Area Diaper Bank, Cristo Rey partner to help families in need
Michigan woman shares her miraculous transplant story