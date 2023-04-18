Lansing’s Ele’s Place unveils renovated library to help children process grief

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An organization that helps children, young teens, and their families process their grief after the loss of a loved one celebrated the renovation of its library on Thursday.

Ele’s Place in Lansing held the event to mark the completion of the project, which aimed to create a safer and more welcoming space for families.

“This was the first place they saw, and we wanted a safer and more welcoming space,” said Kristine Kuhnert, a representative of Ele’s Place. “We took it from a very functional library and made it a warm and welcoming place for our families.”

The renovated library now features a treehouse where a child can curl up to read a book, as well as more relaxing lighting and a water feature.

