Lansing mourns closing of Zeus’ Coney Island after years of service

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday was the last day of business for Zeus’ Coney Island in Lansing.

They’ve been a staple in the Greater Lansing Area since 2005 and that was made especially clear Tuesday. They were so packed that ingredients started running out, and they had to start turning people away early. Packed to the brim on their last day of business, with customers and staff reminiscing about their local favorite.

“It’s a big day. A loss, for all of us,” said Sarah James, Zeus’ employee.

17 years in total, James has worked at Zeus’ ever since they first opened. When customers shared what they’ll miss about the restaurant with News 10, many of them referenced James by name. She said it’s been a very emotional day, filled with tears.

“I’m the longest-standing employee so it’s very sad for me. It’s family,” said James.

Some customers visited multiple times a week, for as long as they’ve been open.

“To see it leaving is... it’s a downer,” said Tommy Kelso, who often brings his clients to Zues’.

Many customers asked waitresses for the brand names of certain food items, to try and re-create the Zeus’ magic, now that it’s gone.

“That’s gonna be really hard. You know, just coming past this place and not being able to stop,” said Georgia Demyers, a customer of Zeus’ for more than 10 years.

“This is my husband’s favorite place. We come… we used to come, at least three times a week sometimes.” said Letizia Gonzalez, a customer of Zeus’ since it first opened.

Gerardo Gonzalez, Letizia Gonzalez’s husband, said it saddens him to see another business in South Lansing close its doors for good.

Enjoying their last meal at the coney island they know and love, the customers wanted to thank Zeus’ for being their home away from home. Employees said the feeling is mutual.

“Thank you, to the community of Holt and Lansing and from all surrounding areas, for keeping us up and going, and to all the people that have loved us through all the years, we love you too,” said James.

Employees said the owners are closing up one last time to enjoy the fruits of their labor in retirement. Zeus’ employees said the closure wasn’t a shock, as they’ve known the property was for sale for some time. The future of the property is unknown, as Zeus’ owners were unavailable for comment.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.