Lansing man shot in leg during Delhi Township shooting

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office reports one man was shot in the leg Monday evening in Delhi Township.

Deputies found four subjects near the scene in the 4000 block of Dell Rd at approximately 6:40 p.m.

One of the four subjects, a 22-year-old Lansing man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower leg was taken to the hospital.

There were no other reported injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Sergeant Brad Delaney at 517-676-8251.

