Kroger accepting EBT payments for online grocery orders

Kroger announced Tuesday they are now accepting EBT payments for all Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)-eligible online grocery orders.(CO Dept of Human Services)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kroger announced Tuesday they are now accepting EBT payments for eligible online grocery orders.

Kroger Co. of Michigan said they have accepted Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for years, but now customers can use EBT payments to purchase groceries through the Kroger app or their website.

To successfully order online while using EBT payments:

  1. Customers can add their EBT account number as a new card under” my account” and “wallet.”
  2. Fill their online cart with SNAP-eligible items, select a pickup or delivery time and checkout.
  3. Once on the checkout page, choose EBT as the payment method and enter the PIN to confirm the order.

