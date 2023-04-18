Justice Bernstein seeks mental health treatment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein announced Tuesday he is seeking short-term mental health treatment.

Bernstein said he will be treated outside Michigan while working remotely on active cases.

“The trust and confidence that the people of the state of Michigan place in me to serve in this role means so much to me,” said Bernstein. “At the same time, I appreciate the opportunity to temporarily step out of the courtroom to focus on my mental health. During this time, I will continue working remotely on all active cases. I encourage everyone who struggles to seek the help they need.”

“The Court asks the people of Michigan to join them in supporting Justice Bernstein and respecting his privacy, as he prioritizes his well-being,” said Chief Justice Elizabeth Clement. We look forward to him rejoining the Court in person in the coming weeks.”

Bernstein said he will not be joining the Court for its Oral Argument special session—which is scheduled for April 26 in Cheboygan.

