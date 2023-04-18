Justice Bernstein seeks mental health treatment

Richard Bernstein is a judge serving on the Michigan Supreme Court.
Richard Bernstein is a judge serving on the Michigan Supreme Court.(Asma Ali Zain / The Jerusalem Post)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein announced Tuesday he is seeking short-term mental health treatment.

Bernstein said he will be treated outside Michigan while working remotely on active cases.

“The trust and confidence that the people of the state of Michigan place in me to serve in this role means so much to me,” said Bernstein. “At the same time, I appreciate the opportunity to temporarily step out of the courtroom to focus on my mental health. During this time, I will continue working remotely on all active cases. I encourage everyone who struggles to seek the help they need.”

“The Court asks the people of Michigan to join them in supporting Justice Bernstein and respecting his privacy, as he prioritizes his well-being,” said Chief Justice Elizabeth Clement. We look forward to him rejoining the Court in person in the coming weeks.”

Bernstein said he will not be joining the Court for its Oral Argument special session—which is scheduled for April 26 in Cheboygan.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint...
Gov. Whitmer activates State of Emergency Operations Center for several U.P. counties
Dogs not blamed for Lansing woman’s death
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Multiple accidents caused highways to shut down Tuesday morning. The icy roads led to crashes...
Ingham County icy road conditions shut down highways, cause multiple accidents
Lansing Police tell News 10 that a man is in critical condition but considered stable after a...
Man in critical condition after stabbing in Lansing, suspect arrested

Latest News

This artist sketch depicts Dominion Voting Systems attorney Justin Nelson, standing left, and...
Fox News, Dominion reach settlement over false election claims
Ten Out of Ten
Ten Out of Ten April 18, 2023
Cedar Point
Cedar Point drops gate price for 2023 season
Shiawassee County sees drastic increase in 911 hang-ups
Adventures with Andy
Studio 10 Adventures with Andy