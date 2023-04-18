Jackson County Board of Commissioners to vote on new $28 million energy project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - $27 million dollars. That’s how much money Jackson County is hoping to save while making its county buildings more energy efficient.

Jackson County is partnering with Veregy, an energy services company that presented them with a renovation contract.

“The board of commissioners started a year and a half ago, putting together a rehabilitation study for all of air movement systems within the county,” said County Commissioner James Shotwell.

Shotwell said that the study involves about 14 different buildings in Jackson including the Youth Center, Human Services Building, Department of Transportation, Northlawn, “Wesley” Jail, Jackson County Airport tower and terminal, Landfill, Event Center, Chanter Jail, and Court House.

Juan Zapato, the manager for Jackson County Airport, said he is excited about the energy renovations coming to the airport tower and terminal.

“One of our goals [has] been to become more energy efficient, or more energy neutral,” says Zapato, “Both buildings were built in 1961.”

Zapato said the parking lot in front of the terminal usually holds about 135 cars. With the new energy-efficient renovations, the parking lot will be filled with solar panels that will power the airport. In addition to those, the airport will also receive renovations to its HVAC system as well as new LED lights. Most of the buildings will be receiving renovations.

Commissioner Shotwell says with the renovations of the buildings, taxpayers will save a lot more money in the long run. According to the Vergey Energy Project, taxpayers will be saving about $27 million dollars over a 20-year span.

“And then it will also be available to be efficient going forward after that. Most of the equipment has 30-year warranties on it,” said Shotwell, who predicts the new equipment have about 30-50 more years after they are implemented.

The project’s original estimated cost was about $28 million dollars. However, with additional funding from The American Rescue Plan and Inflation Reduction Acts, the total cost of the project has been brought down to $14 million dollars.

Since the project will need workers, Commissioner Shotwell said they will look locally to create jobs in the area.

“They will actually go to local contractors, get local HVAC, and local companies in Jackson County to install all of this equipment,” said Shotwell.

The Board of Commissioners will vote on whether or not to pursue that contract at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

