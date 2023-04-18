Icy road conditions cause multiple accidents

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple accidents caused highways to shut down Tuesday morning. The icy roads led to crashes on US-127, I-69, and I-496.

According to Michigan State Police, the following areas were shut down due to accidents:

  • Southbound US-127 at Grand River
  • Westbound I-69 at US-127
  • Westbound I-496 after Pennsylvania Avenue (Exit 7) in Ingham County

Additionally, the southbound lane of US-127 at Trowbridge is blocked.

See a LIVE traffic map here.

News 10 has crews out at locations of the accidents and will continue to provide updates on News 10 Today, WILX.com, and all streaming platforms. You can also get traffic updates with the WILX News 10 app and road conditions with the First Alert Weather app.

