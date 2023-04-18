Icy road conditions cause multiple accidents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple accidents caused highways to shut down Tuesday morning. The icy roads led to crashes on US-127, I-69, and I-496.

According to Michigan State Police, the following areas were shut down due to accidents:

Southbound US-127 at Grand River

Westbound I-69 at US-127

Westbound I-496 after Pennsylvania Avenue (Exit 7) in Ingham County

Additionally, the southbound lane of US-127 at Trowbridge is blocked.

