Icy morning and Tuesday’s headlines

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has an update on the forecast and when we’ll see the sun and warmer temperatures again.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cold morning led to icy road conditions this morning and multiple accidents shut down area highways. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has an update on the forecast and when we’ll see the sun and warmer temperatures again.

Plus Taylor Gattoni is joining the Now Desk with a look at the morning’s headlines and what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.

More:

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

***If you are a regular user of the WILX News 10 App you may have noticed a change on the Weather Tab. The WILX News App will now take you to the First Alert Weather app for the latest information. If you do not have our First Alert Weather app on your phone or tablet search and download “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store***

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 18, 2023

  • Average High: 59º Average Low 37º
  • Lansing Record High: 86° 2002
  • Lansing Record Low: 8° 1875
  • Jackson Record High: 88º 1977
  • Jackson Record Low: 21º 1983

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint...
Gov. Whitmer activates State of Emergency Operations Center for several U.P. counties
Dogs not blamed for Lansing woman’s death
Woman ‘caught in crossfire’ of Sandstone Township shooting
Jackson Man wins $1M in Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin show
Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted armed robbery that occurred Sunday.
Police search for suspect in attempted robbery in Jackson

Latest News

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has an update on the forecast and when we’ll...
Icy morning and Tuesday’s headlines
Charlotte Mayor Michael Armitage announces he will not seek re-election
Charlotte Mayor announces he will not seek re-election in November
Lansing man shot in leg during Delhi Township shooting
Multiple accidents caused highways to shut down Tuesday morning. The icy roads led to crashes...
Ingham County icy road conditions shut down highways, cause multiple accidents