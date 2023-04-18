Icy morning and Tuesday’s headlines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cold morning led to icy road conditions this morning and multiple accidents shut down area highways. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has an update on the forecast and when we’ll see the sun and warmer temperatures again.
Plus Taylor Gattoni is joining the Now Desk with a look at the morning’s headlines and what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.
More:
- Watch for icy patches on the roads early today
- Ingham County icy road conditions shut down highways, cause multiple accidents
- Man in critical condition after stabbing in Lansing, suspect arrested
- Michigan State University creates resource office for victims of campus shooting
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
***If you are a regular user of the WILX News 10 App you may have noticed a change on the Weather Tab. The WILX News App will now take you to the First Alert Weather app for the latest information. If you do not have our First Alert Weather app on your phone or tablet search and download “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store***
ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 18, 2023
- Average High: 59º Average Low 37º
- Lansing Record High: 86° 2002
- Lansing Record Low: 8° 1875
- Jackson Record High: 88º 1977
- Jackson Record Low: 21º 1983
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.