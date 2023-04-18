First Alert Weather Forecast

Warmer temperatures return today
First Alert Weather Wednesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After high temperatures in the 40s on Tuesday, today we see readings warm to the upper 50s to near 60º. The warming trend continues Thursday with highs returning to be in the upper 70s to near 80º. High temperatures will be back in the 40s for the weekend.

We have a series of fronts that will be close to the area the next few days all with a slow moving storm system in the Northern Plains that will not clear our area until this weekend. Today plan on partly cloudy skies with just the chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm this afternoon into tonight. Thursday we will be on the warm side of the warm front and will be waiting on a cold front to move into the area late in the day. Most of Thursday should be partly cloudy. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible again late Thursday into Thursday night. Scattered rain showers are expected Friday into Saturday. Rain and snow showers are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning.

***If you are a regular user of the WILX News 10 App you may have noticed a change on the Weather Tab. The WILX News App will now take you to the First Alert Weather app for the latest information. If you do not have our First Alert Weather app on your phone or tablet search and download “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store***

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 19, 2023

  • Average High: 59º Average Low 38º
  • Lansing Record High: 81° 1958
  • Lansing Record Low: 14° 1897
  • Jackson Record High: 86º 1936
  • Jackson Record Low: 18º 1983

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint...
Gov. Whitmer activates State of Emergency Operations Center for several U.P. counties
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
They’ve been a staple in the Greater Lansing Area since 2005 and that was made especially clear...
Lansing mourns closing of Zeus’ Coney Island after years of service
Multiple accidents caused highways to shut down Tuesday morning. The icy roads led to crashes...
Ingham County icy road conditions shut down highways, cause multiple accidents
Lansing Police tell News 10 that a man is in critical condition but considered stable after a...
Man in critical condition after stabbing in Lansing, suspect arrested

Latest News

Warmer Temperatures Today
Warmer Days Ahead
Big changes on the way to Mid-Michigan
One more warm day