First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After high temperatures in the 40s on Tuesday, today we see readings warm to the upper 50s to near 60º. The warming trend continues Thursday with highs returning to be in the upper 70s to near 80º. High temperatures will be back in the 40s for the weekend.

We have a series of fronts that will be close to the area the next few days all with a slow moving storm system in the Northern Plains that will not clear our area until this weekend. Today plan on partly cloudy skies with just the chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm this afternoon into tonight. Thursday we will be on the warm side of the warm front and will be waiting on a cold front to move into the area late in the day. Most of Thursday should be partly cloudy. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible again late Thursday into Thursday night. Scattered rain showers are expected Friday into Saturday. Rain and snow showers are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 19, 2023

Average High: 59º Average Low 38º

Lansing Record High: 81° 1958

Lansing Record Low: 14° 1897

Jackson Record High: 86º 1936

Jackson Record Low: 18º 1983

