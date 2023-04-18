Fenner Nature Center hosts Earth Day Extravaganza

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Fenner Nature Center in Lansing is asking residents to celebrate Earth Day with them.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Fenner Nature Center will host its largest volunteer work day ever, including clipping branches, mulching trails, picking up trash and helping with other ongoing park projects.

They are also teaching participants how to identify and remove invasive species as part of its Earth Day Extravaganza.

Pre-registration is required. More information can be found on the official Fenner Nature Center website.

