Fenner Nature Center hosts Earth Day Extravaganza

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Fenner Nature Center in Lansing is asking residents to celebrate Earth Day with them.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Fenner Nature Center will host its largest volunteer work day ever, including clipping branches, mulching trails, picking up trash and helping with other ongoing park projects.

They are also teaching participants how to identify and remove invasive species as part of its Earth Day Extravaganza.

Pre-registration is required. More information can be found on the official Fenner Nature Center website.

