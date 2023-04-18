Explore COVID-19 experiences through art at new Lansing exhibit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Art Gallery partnered with Michigan State University for a new exhibit.

Creativity in the Time of COVID-19: Art as a Tool for Combating Inequity and Injustice is set in five locations across Lansing. It invites people to come and share their artwork with their experiences through the coronavirus pandemic.

Art from all media is included, both comedic and serious.

Michelle Carlson, the Lansing Art Gallery Executive Director, said a single work of art can start conversations and bring the community together.

”We can look at the piece and it invokes a reaction, we might love it we might hate it,” Carlson said. “We might not even see in the piece of work what the person wanted us to see, but we saw something and that creates a connection in the community around the art piece.

The exhibit reopens Wednesday at 11 a.m. More information can be found on its official website.

