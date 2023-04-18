East Lansing schedules annual water mains flushing

By Samantha Sayles
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The annual flushing of water mains in East Lansing will begin Monday.

The two to three week flushing program will primarily take place in the area west of Abbot Road and north of Wolf Court, Gainsborough Drive and Bessemaur Drive within city limits between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Inclement weather or other unusual conditions may alter the project schedule.

Resident may experience:

  • Low water pressure while the crew flushes the mains immediately adjacent to their home or business. The pressure will return to normal once the flushing in the immediate area is completed.
  • Cloud or rusty-colored water when they first turn on their faucets. The city said the water is safe and not a health concern. Residents are encouraged to check their water before doing laundry or other home projects where discolored water could be problematic.

If residents have discolored water, the city advises residents to run cold water through a non-aerated faucet—such as a bathtub or outdoor water spigot—for five to 10 minutes until the water becomes clear.

