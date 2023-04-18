Driver sought in hit-and-run of bicyclist in Coldwater

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck a bicyclist on US-12 on April 15,...
Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck a bicyclist on US-12 on April 15, 2023.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Coldwater are looking for a driver in connection with a Saturday night hit-and-run.

According to authorities, it happened just before 10:45 p.m. when a westbound vehicle on US-12 struck a bicyclist near Marshall Street. Police said the rider of the bike was thrown off and the bike became lodged under the car and dragged for several blocks.

The bicyclist did not suffer significant injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene. They are expected to be OK.

Police said the vehicle was a dark-colored four-door sedan that was reported to have front-end damage.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coldwater Department of Public Safety at 517-278-4525.

