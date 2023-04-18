Driver sought in hit-and-run of bicyclist in Coldwater

COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Coldwater are looking for a driver in connection with a Saturday night hit-and-run.

According to authorities, it happened just before 10:45 p.m. when a westbound vehicle on US-12 struck a bicyclist near Marshall Street. Police said the rider of the bike was thrown off and the bike became lodged under the car and dragged for several blocks.

The bicyclist did not suffer significant injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene. They are expected to be OK.

Police said the vehicle was a dark-colored four-door sedan that was reported to have front-end damage.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coldwater Department of Public Safety at 517-278-4525.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.