Detroit-area man arraigned in connection to two decades old sexual assaults

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A West Bloomfield man was arraigned Tuesday, stemming from two sexual assault cases that happened over 20 years ago.

Kurt Alan Rillema, 51, is accused of sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman at an Oakland Township golf course on September 6, 1999.

The victim, who now lives out of state, told police that an unknown man came through the back employee door while she was working at the golf course’s food stand.

The man allegedly demanded she takes her clothes off, and he sexually assaulted her.

Police were able to get DNA evidence from the alleged incident but could not find the suspect.

The DNA evidence was entered into a national DNA database.

His DNA was linked to a similar assault on July 27, 2000, at a golf course at Penn State University (PSU).

A 19-year-old woman was jogging on a PSU golf course when a man confronted her with a knife.

The man allegedly held the knife to her neck and sexually assaulted her.

Pennsylvania officials had the evidence of the assault but could not identify a suspect.

In 2004, the DNA database matched both cases.

However, the evidence in the Pennsylvania case was destroyed after a certain time as permitted under state law.

In 2021, police from Michigan and Pennsylvania looked for new ways to identify the suspect.

The evidence in Michigan was sent to Parabon NanoLabs for genetic genealogy testing.

Rillema was charged in Michigan with first-degree and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Pennsylvania charges include rape by forcible compulsion. No further details were given on when he would be extradited to face the charges.

He is held without bond in the Oakland County Jail.

Rillema is scheduled for a probable cause conference on April 27.

