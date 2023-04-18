Charlotte Mayor announces he will not seek re-election in November

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Charlotte Mayor Michael Armitage announced late Monday night that he will not seek re-election in November. Armitage was appointed Mayor in 2020, one year after he was elected to city council.

Armitage cites spending time with his family as one of his main reasons for not seeking re-election saying, “Now, after hard consideration and prayer, I have decided to once again embrace my personal plan of focusing on family. With my kids getting more active in sports and activities, it is important that I am there for them. For that reason, I will not be seeking re-election in November.”

Armitage moved to Charlotte in 2018 with his family after previously spending time as an elected official in Milan for over nine years.

