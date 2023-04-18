Cedar Point drops gate price for 2023 season
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thrill seekers will be able to get into Cedar Point for a slightly cheaper price this season if they buy their tickets at the gate.
The amusement park dropped its gate admission price to $80 for the 2023 season, the first decrease in almost 20 years. It was $85 to enter last year.
Those wanting to purchase a ticket can do some online, where daily admission tickets are currently $49.99.
Cedar Point opens its 2023 season May 6.
